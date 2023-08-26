Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the textile maker on Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st.

Albany International has raised its dividend by an average of 6.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Albany International has a payout ratio of 23.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Albany International to earn $4.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.7%.

Shares of AIN stock opened at $93.71 on Friday. Albany International has a 12 month low of $76.97 and a 12 month high of $115.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.66. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.31.

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). Albany International had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $274.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Albany International will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $390,031.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,337 shares in the company, valued at $686,743.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 1.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 9.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 9.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 3.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Albany International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Albany International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles.

