Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Senior Officer Gregory S. Fisher Sells 5,023 Shares

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) Senior Officer Gregory S. Fisher sold 5,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.65, for a total transaction of C$83,632.95.
Alamos Gold Price Performance
Shares of TSE:AGI opened at C$16.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$15.85 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.52. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of C$8.74 and a 52 week high of C$19.18.
Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$350.59 million for the quarter. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 5.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.6981213 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. National Bankshares set a C$21.25 price target on shares of Alamos Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.
Alamos Gold Company Profile
Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.
