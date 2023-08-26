Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Short Interest Update

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 1,387.5% from the July 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Akzo Nobel Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AKZOY opened at $26.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.41. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.16. Akzo Nobel has a 12-month low of $17.85 and a 12-month high of $29.03.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.53%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Akzo Nobel will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings. The company also provides performance coatings that protect and enhance ships, cars, aircraft, yachts, architectural components, consumer goods, and oil and gas facilities.

