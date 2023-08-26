Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $23.94

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.94 and traded as low as $19.60. Air T shares last traded at $20.00, with a volume of 15,141 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air T in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Air T alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Air T

Air T Trading Up 3.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.65 and a 200-day moving average of $23.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $74.38 million for the quarter. Air T had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 4.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIRT. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Air T by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Air T by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Air T by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Air T by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Air T in the 2nd quarter worth about $692,000. 9.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Air T

(Get Free Report)

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.