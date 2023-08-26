Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Director Melvin L. Keating Buys 164 Shares

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) Director Melvin L. Keating purchased 164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.10 per share, for a total transaction of $11,168.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,955.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Agilysys Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AGYS traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.80. The stock had a trading volume of 246,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,285. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 159.07 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.51. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.90 and a 1 year high of $88.16.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.24 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilysys

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Agilysys by 751.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in Agilysys by 131.2% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Agilysys by 370.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Agilysys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Agilysys by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Agilysys from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Agilysys from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Agilysys from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Agilysys in a research report on Monday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Agilysys in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AGYS

About Agilysys

(Get Free Report)

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.