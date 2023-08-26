Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Director Melvin L. Keating Buys 164 Shares

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) Director Melvin L. Keating purchased 164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.10 per share, for a total transaction of $11,168.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,955.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Agilysys Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ AGYS traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.80. The stock had a trading volume of 246,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,285. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 159.07 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.51. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.90 and a 1 year high of $88.16.
Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.24 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilysys
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Agilysys from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Agilysys from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Agilysys from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Agilysys in a research report on Monday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Agilysys in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.40.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AGYS
About Agilysys
Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Agilysys
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- One of these 5 Pet Care Stocks Can Be the Next Short Squeeze
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks that Investors are Getting Wrong
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- Retail Theft Rises: Two Ways For Investors To Beat Shrinkage
Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.