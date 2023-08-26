Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Director Anil Seetharam Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) Director Anil Seetharam sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total value of $18,732,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,317,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,548,007.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Anil Seetharam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 25th, Anil Seetharam sold 50,202 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total value of $6,169,825.80.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of WMS opened at $122.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.35. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.02 and a twelve month high of $145.00.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.51. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $778.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on WMS. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $114.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $131.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.88.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Drainage Systems

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 94.2% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 420.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

