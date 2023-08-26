Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.50-$5.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.25 billion-$11.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.22 billion. Advance Auto Parts also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.50-5.10 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAP. Bank of America cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $178.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $126.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.74.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 5.6 %

NYSE AAP opened at $64.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $63.09 and a fifty-two week high of $194.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.08.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.23). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.74 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advance Auto Parts

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 500 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.90 per share, for a total transaction of $32,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,950. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Douglas A. Pertz acquired 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.02 per share, with a total value of $302,041.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at $847,102.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 500 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.90 per share, for a total transaction of $32,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $32,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 5,463 shares of company stock worth $359,924 in the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at $232,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 5.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 120.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 14.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Stories

