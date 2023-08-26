Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by FAS Wealth Partners Inc.

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 596 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 585.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,198 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $23,624,000 after buying an additional 59,962 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Adobe by 8.4% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 48,902 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,845,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 0.5% during the first quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in Adobe by 10.2% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 779 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at $8,387,347.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total transaction of $1,444,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 372,965 shares in the company, valued at $179,549,080.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,720,115. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $525.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $239.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $509.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $422.05. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $552.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Adobe from $480.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. TheStreet raised Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Adobe from $450.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $520.26.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

