Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM opened at $6.02 on Wednesday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $15.12. The company has a market cap of $162.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.53.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. 18.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted radiotherapies to deliver cancer-killing radiation to treat patients with high unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for bone marrow transplant conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

