Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.50.
Read Our Latest Research Report on ATNM
Actinium Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Institutional Trading of Actinium Pharmaceuticals
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. 18.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted radiotherapies to deliver cancer-killing radiation to treat patients with high unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for bone marrow transplant conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Actinium Pharmaceuticals
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- One of these 5 Pet Care Stocks Can Be the Next Short Squeeze
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks that Investors are Getting Wrong
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Retail Theft Rises: Two Ways For Investors To Beat Shrinkage
Receive News & Ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.