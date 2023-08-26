Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 2,687 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,687 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $50,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 10.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 2.4% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Chemed by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Chemed by 60.8% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.43, for a total value of $2,065,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,684,331.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 1,330 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.34, for a total transaction of $718,652.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,346 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,997.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.43, for a total transaction of $2,065,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,684,331.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Price Performance

NYSE CHE traded up $4.94 on Friday, hitting $505.08. The stock had a trading volume of 68,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,949. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $529.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $532.70. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $430.16 and a 52-week high of $574.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.53.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.38). Chemed had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $553.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.84 earnings per share. Chemed’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

Chemed Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 10.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CHE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Chemed from $580.00 to $610.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Chemed from $610.00 to $576.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Chemed

Chemed Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.