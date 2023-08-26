Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 137,852 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,030,738 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 137,852 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $58,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVLT. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 25.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Commvault Systems by 36.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,076 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 6,118 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Commvault Systems by 34.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,861 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 12,933 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Commvault Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,375,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Commvault Systems by 8.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.24. 229,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,346. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.26 and a 1-year high of $78.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.43.

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $198.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.43 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 17.69% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CVLT shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Commvault Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

In other Commvault Systems news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 4,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total value of $295,355.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 475,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,073,520.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Commvault Systems news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 4,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total value of $295,355.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 475,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,073,520.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James J. Whalen sold 1,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $92,837.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,342.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,439 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,543. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

