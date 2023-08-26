Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 47.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 575,597 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,877 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.35% of Splunk worth $55,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPLK. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Splunk during the first quarter valued at $1,527,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Splunk by 34.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,957 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Splunk during the first quarter valued at $357,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Splunk by 8.1% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 251,984 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,447,000 after purchasing an additional 18,834 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Splunk during the first quarter valued at $89,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK traded up $3.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,065,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,736. The stock has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -351.33 and a beta of 1.28. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $116.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.49.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $910.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.29 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 17.89% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Splunk news, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $1,002,912.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,473,025.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Splunk news, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $1,002,912.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,473,025.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $30,424.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,792,710.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,330. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPLK has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Splunk from $118.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Splunk from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Splunk from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Splunk from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.83.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

