Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 1,685.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 675,117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 637,295 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Textron worth $47,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXT. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Textron by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Textron by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Textron by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,503,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,748,161,000 after purchasing an additional 177,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 52.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Textron Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of TXT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.22. 960,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,187,960. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.03 and a 12 month high of $80.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.38.

Textron Dividend Announcement

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on TXT. Vertical Research downgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Textron from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $376,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,827.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

