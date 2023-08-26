Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 110,715 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 58.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,715 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.46% of AptarGroup worth $35,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 866.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,913,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508,965 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 5.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,159,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,224,000 after acquiring an additional 171,060 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 0.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,993,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,756,000 after acquiring an additional 12,274 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in AptarGroup by 10.6% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,383,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,534,000 after purchasing an additional 132,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AptarGroup by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,124,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,466,000 after purchasing an additional 20,787 shares in the last quarter. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Insider Activity at AptarGroup

In related news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 3,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.13, for a total value of $369,390.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,978.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 7,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total transaction of $968,759.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,413.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.13, for a total transaction of $369,390.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,978.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,349 shares of company stock worth $3,097,055 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $130.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATR

AptarGroup Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE ATR traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.54. The stock had a trading volume of 492,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.47. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $127.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.63.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $895.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 26th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

AptarGroup Profile

(Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.