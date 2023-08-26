Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 42.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 63,580 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $48,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 678.6% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 470.8% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Caterpillar by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on Caterpillar from $283.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.00.

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT stock traded up $3.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $272.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,291,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,233,996. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $261.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.49. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $293.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 32.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,759,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $5,238,121.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,684,931.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,995 shares of company stock valued at $14,484,353. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

