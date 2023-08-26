Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 61.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 634,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242,310 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $84,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the 4th quarter worth $2,557,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 168.2% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 18,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 11,613 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth about $910,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FERG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $150.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ferguson from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,142.63.

Ferguson Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.30. The company had a trading volume of 775,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,527. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.43 and its 200 day moving average is $145.98. Ferguson plc has a twelve month low of $99.16 and a twelve month high of $163.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The business had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.37%.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Articles

