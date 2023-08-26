Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 346,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,629 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $38,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.27.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE:XOM traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.25. 13,579,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,734,826. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $83.89 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The company has a market cap of $433.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.48.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.14 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 29.12%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

