Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 13,193 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,500,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in NVR by 4.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 88 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter worth about $357,000. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,650.00.

Insider Activity at NVR

In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,365.62, for a total value of $2,546,248.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,464,092.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVR news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,300.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,551,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,365.62, for a total transaction of $2,546,248.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,092.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,767 shares of company stock worth $49,139,940 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR Price Performance

Shares of NVR stock traded up $11.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6,081.14. 25,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,866. The stock has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 7.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6,225.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $5,782.39. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,816.55 and a 12 month high of $6,474.53.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $116.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $103.76 by $12.78. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 44.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $123.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 440.88 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Articles

