Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 499,959 Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) by 31.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,113,658 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 499,959 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 3.34% of Criteo worth $66,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRTO. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Criteo during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Natixis grew its position in shares of Criteo by 284.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 3,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Criteo by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Criteo in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRTO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Criteo in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Criteo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Criteo from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Criteo in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Criteo from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Criteo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Criteo news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 3,570 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $120,487.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,351,681.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Criteo news, Director Marie Lalleman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $100,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,816 shares in the company, valued at $862,512.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 3,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $120,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 425,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,351,681.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,031 shares of company stock valued at $398,910. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CRTO stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.86. 174,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,861. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 288.60 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.15. Criteo S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $22.54 and a fifty-two week high of $36.76.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $240.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.98 million. Criteo had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 5.97%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Criteo S.A. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Criteo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Further Reading

