Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 434,298 Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 11,795.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 437,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 434,298 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.99% of monday.com worth $62,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Insight Holdings Group LLC raised its position in monday.com by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 13,721,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,997,000 after purchasing an additional 772,450 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in monday.com by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,145,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,759,000 after purchasing an additional 250,756 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in monday.com by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,351,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,862,000 after purchasing an additional 42,128 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of monday.com by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 893,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,007,000 after buying an additional 275,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of monday.com by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 776,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,755,000 after buying an additional 178,743 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MNDY stock traded up $4.79 on Friday, reaching $169.19. 378,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,203. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.75 and a 200-day moving average of $153.87. monday.com Ltd. has a one year low of $73.58 and a one year high of $189.15.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $175.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.25 million. monday.com had a negative net margin of 7.40% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MNDY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of monday.com from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of monday.com from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of monday.com in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on monday.com from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.56.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

