Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,229,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,905 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.95% of PBF Energy worth $53,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in PBF Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in PBF Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 43,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in PBF Energy by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in PBF Energy by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in PBF Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on PBF shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Sunday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

PBF Energy Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of PBF Energy stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,571,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233,912. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.81. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $50.43.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.33%.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refinery and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment involves refining crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

Further Reading

