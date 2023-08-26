Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 163,640 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 92.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 341,308 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,640 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.54% of NICE worth $78,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in NICE in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. SSI Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NICE in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in NICE in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in NICE in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NICE by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 65.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NICE. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $343.00 price target on shares of NICE in a report on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of NICE in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $244.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NICE from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $196.82. The stock had a trading volume of 255,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,602. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.85. NICE Ltd. has a twelve month low of $164.65 and a twelve month high of $231.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $209.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.28.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $581.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.30 million. NICE had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

