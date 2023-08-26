Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Short Interest Up 275.8% in August

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 199,200 shares, a growth of 275.8% from the July 31st total of 53,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 702,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Performance

FAX stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.65. The stock had a trading volume of 398,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,117. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $2.92.

Get Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund alerts:

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

About Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAX. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 262,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 88,820 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,231 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 192,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 93,853 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $518,000. 22.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.