Abbrea Capital LLC Reduces Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Abbrea Capital LLC trimmed its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 11,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $61.19 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.29 and a twelve month high of $99.30. The stock has a market cap of $67.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.35 and a 200 day moving average of $69.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $89.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on PayPal from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.03.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PayPal

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.