Abbrea Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Abbrea Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMB. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Williams Companies by 2.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 84,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in Williams Companies by 10.5% during the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 88,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 8,438 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 66,320 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 6.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,898,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,695,000 after acquiring an additional 113,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 11.0% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 71,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 7,053 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on WMB shares. CIBC assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $34.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.18. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.68. The company has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.18.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 23.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 82.11%.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $440,848.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 248,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,615,694.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $230,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 234,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,493,312. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $440,848.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,615,694.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,439 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

