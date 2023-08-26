Abbrea Capital LLC Lowers Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Abbrea Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 159.0% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 21,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 13,194 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $338,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $70.24 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.30 and a 52-week high of $72.87. The company has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.56 and its 200 day moving average is $66.24.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

