Abbrea Capital LLC Has $556,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Abbrea Capital LLC trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,848,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $45.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.72 and its 200 day moving average is $46.19. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.86 and a 12-month high of $47.96.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

