Abbrea Capital LLC Has $283,000 Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $1,112,935,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 11,089.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,296 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 21,669.8% during the 4th quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 1,692,191 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in S&P Global by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,412,000 after buying an additional 1,437,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,100,000 after buying an additional 1,056,097 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total value of $3,873,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,119,872.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $77,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,570.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total transaction of $3,873,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at $8,119,872.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,878 shares of company stock worth $9,329,232 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.94.

View Our Latest Research Report on SPGI

S&P Global Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $388.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.63, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $428.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $397.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $369.18.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.12. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.72%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.