6,415,776 Shares in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Purchased by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,415,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,002,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cameco in the first quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cameco by 1,175.8% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cameco by 291.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCJ. StockNews.com began coverage on Cameco in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Cameco Stock Performance

NYSE:CCJ opened at $36.39 on Friday. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $21.02 and a 12-month high of $36.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.18.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.37 million. Cameco had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 2.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.