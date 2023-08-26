559 Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Bought by Watershed Private Wealth LLC

Watershed Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 559 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,897,320,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $268,923,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.96.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at $8,166,426.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 399,783 shares of company stock worth $158,204,310 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $5.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $402.89. 2,154,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,184,634. The business has a 50-day moving average of $393.21 and a 200 day moving average of $376.38. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $405.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.37%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

