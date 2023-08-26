55,840 Shares in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Purchased by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. purchased a new position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 55,840 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,000. Nicholas Company Inc. owned about 0.08% of Five9 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Five9 by 5.9% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at $22,060,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Five9 by 251.4% in the 1st quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 30,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 22,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 388,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares during the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FIVN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Five9 from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five9

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 17,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total value of $1,248,385.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,857,159.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 17,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total value of $1,248,385.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 112,874 shares in the company, valued at $7,857,159.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $87,892.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,512,338.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 282,758 shares of company stock worth $21,498,728. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Five9 Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $72.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.38. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $104.18.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

