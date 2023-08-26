49,215 Shares in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Purchased by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 49,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000. PFG Investments LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 27,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 725,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,440,000 after acquiring an additional 56,000 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PIE traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $19.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,716. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.78. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $15.73 and a 1 year high of $20.62. The company has a market capitalization of $155.53 million, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.79.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.1027 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%.

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

