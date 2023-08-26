4,312 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Acquired by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,312 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. NBW Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Union Pacific by 2.4% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 691,515 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $139,174,000 after purchasing an additional 15,893 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $3,648,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.3% during the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 9,750 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,628.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $224.18. 1,609,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,370,433. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.89. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $240.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on UNP shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $264.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.97.

About Union Pacific



Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

