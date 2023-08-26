34,214 Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Acquired by Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 34,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,183,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 50.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,902,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,897,796,000 after purchasing an additional 14,122,168 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,513,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,421,936,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045,899 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,228,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,346,771,000 after acquiring an additional 810,901 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,419,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,434,366,000 after acquiring an additional 173,053 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,342,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $844,902,000 after acquiring an additional 394,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,355,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,136,618. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $110.69. The company has a market capitalization of $482.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.52 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 43.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.4724 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 22.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

