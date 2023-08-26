2,926 Shares in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Acquired by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAM. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 1,280.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 163,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,782,000 after acquiring an additional 151,393 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Boston Beer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,859,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,690,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 92,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,943,000 after acquiring an additional 50,384 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 3,954.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 51,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,877,000 after acquiring an additional 49,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John C. Geist sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.35, for a total transaction of $3,413,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,343.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John C. Geist sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.35, for a total transaction of $3,413,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,343.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 12,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.76, for a total value of $4,667,065.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,682,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,425 shares of company stock valued at $9,324,538 over the last three months. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Boston Beer from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Boston Beer from $311.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Roth Mkm upgraded Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $274.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Boston Beer from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Boston Beer from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.21.

SAM stock opened at $355.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.07. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $296.27 and a 12-month high of $422.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.37.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.27. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $603.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

