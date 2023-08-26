2,835 Shares in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Acquired by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Ferrari by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Ferrari from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.66.

Ferrari Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of RACE traded up $3.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $311.26. 193,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,974. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.12. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $176.82 and a 52-week high of $329.88.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.22. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 40.70%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ferrari will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Profile

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.