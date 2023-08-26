25,600 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB) Purchased by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned 0.13% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFEB. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 339.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

BATS:PFEB opened at $30.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.83. The firm has a market cap of $504.79 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.44.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

