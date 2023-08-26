20,300 Shares in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Purchased by K2 Principal Fund L.P.

K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,506,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,440,000 after buying an additional 245,610 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 149,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,297,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 101,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.71.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Performance

Shares of HZNP stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,566,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,464. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.71 and a 200 day moving average of $105.80. The stock has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of 57.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $57.84 and a 12-month high of $113.83.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.52 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. Its portfolio comprises 12 medicines in the areas of rare diseases, gout, ophthalmology, and inflammation.

