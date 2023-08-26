20,139 Shares in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Purchased by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000. PFG Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco Water Resources ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 351,469.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 703,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,768,000 after acquiring an additional 702,938 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,589,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 20.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 586,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,286,000 after buying an additional 99,605 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,342,000. Finally, Theory Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,469,000.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $56.06. 54,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,613. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a one year low of $44.72 and a one year high of $58.45.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.1161 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

