182,731 Shares in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 182,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,223,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Builders FirstSource as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $548,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $579,000. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $153.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.17.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $129.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.92. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.70 and a 1 year high of $156.85.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $1.20. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,748 shares in the company, valued at $9,973,314.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Michael Hiller sold 5,965 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total transaction of $882,283.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,055.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,748 shares in the company, valued at $9,973,314.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,965 shares of company stock worth $1,882,113. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

