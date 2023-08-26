15,976 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Purchased by Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,976 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 63.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.84. The company had a trading volume of 7,290,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,902,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $151.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.22.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on NKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on NIKE from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on NIKE from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on NIKE from $133.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.96.

View Our Latest Research Report on NKE

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $593,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,506,733. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $593,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,506,733. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at $144,930,520.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 166,461 shares of company stock valued at $18,053,332. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.