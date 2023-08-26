124,265 Shares in AlphaVest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMV) Acquired by K2 Principal Fund L.P.

K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in AlphaVest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 124,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned approximately 1.35% of AlphaVest Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATMV. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AlphaVest Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in AlphaVest Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,289,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AlphaVest Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,594,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in AlphaVest Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $3,005,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in AlphaVest Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $5,145,000. 53.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AlphaVest Acquisition alerts:

AlphaVest Acquisition Price Performance

ATMV stock remained flat at $10.51 during trading hours on Friday. 6 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,650. AlphaVest Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $10.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.46 and a 200 day moving average of $10.33.

AlphaVest Acquisition Company Profile

AlphaVest Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AlphaVest Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlphaVest Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.