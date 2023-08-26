118,270 Shares in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Bought by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 118,270 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in First Foundation by 3.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Foundation by 8.2% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in First Foundation by 23.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in First Foundation by 4.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FFWM shares. Wedbush upped their target price on First Foundation from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Foundation in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded First Foundation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.88.

First Foundation Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FFWM opened at $7.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $406.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.31. First Foundation Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $20.50.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $61.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.67 million. First Foundation had a positive return on equity of 5.67% and a negative net margin of 28.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Foundation Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Foundation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is -2.87%.

First Foundation Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

