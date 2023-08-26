10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.64.

TXG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on 10x Genomics from $57.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 3,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total value of $171,995.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 864,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,558,177.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total transaction of $76,818.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,522,331.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 3,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total transaction of $171,995.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,558,177.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,044 shares of company stock valued at $5,245,996. Corporate insiders own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 41.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 5.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXG opened at $47.89 on Friday. 10x Genomics has a 1-year low of $23.81 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.14 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.87.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $146.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.97 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 21.69% and a negative net margin of 30.31%. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that 10x Genomics will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

