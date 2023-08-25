ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) Short Interest Update

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, an increase of 212.9% from the July 31st total of 8,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of ZW Data Action Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) by 771.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,097 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.41% of ZW Data Action Technologies worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ZW Data Action Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

ZW Data Action Technologies Stock Down 7.9 %

NASDAQ:CNET traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,639. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ZW Data Action Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $6.30.

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The business services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative return on equity of 77.99% and a negative net margin of 35.67%. The business had revenue of $9.82 million during the quarter.

About ZW Data Action Technologies

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

