Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zuora had a negative net margin of 26.67% and a negative return on equity of 69.47%. The firm had revenue of $108.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Zuora updated its Q3 guidance to $0.05-0.06 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $0.21-0.23 EPS.

ZUO opened at $8.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Zuora has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $12.12.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZUO. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Zuora in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Zuora from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zuora has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.38.

In related news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 38,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $386,295.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,792,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 38,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $386,295.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,792,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 17,975 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $188,018.50. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 60,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,924.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,068 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,535 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zuora by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,181,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,895,000 after acquiring an additional 546,378 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Zuora by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,030,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,005,000 after buying an additional 343,054 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,118,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,552,000 after acquiring an additional 233,022 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Zuora by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,764,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,332,000 after acquiring an additional 57,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zuora by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,404,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,374,000 after purchasing an additional 50,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

