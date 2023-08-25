Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.05-$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $107.50 million-$109.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $110.78 million. Zuora also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $0.21-$0.23 EPS.

Zuora Trading Down 10.7 %

Shares of ZUO opened at $8.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Zuora has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $12.12.

Get Zuora alerts:

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $108.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.81 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 69.47% and a negative net margin of 26.67%. Zuora’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zuora will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZUO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Zuora in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Zuora from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.38.

Read Our Latest Report on Zuora

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amy Guggenheim Shenkan sold 9,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $98,081.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,599.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zuora news, Director Amy Guggenheim Shenkan sold 9,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $98,081.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at $470,599.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $136,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,427.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,068 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,535 over the last quarter. 9.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zuora

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Zuora during the first quarter valued at $1,986,000,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Zuora during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zuora during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 94.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Zuora during the second quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.