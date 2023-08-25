ZoomerMedia (CVE:ZUM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.04

ZoomerMedia Limited (CVE:ZUM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 8000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

ZoomerMedia Stock Down 11.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.34, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.95 million, a P/E ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.05.

About ZoomerMedia

ZoomerMedia Limited operates as a multimedia company in Canada. The company operates through five segments: Television, Radio, Print, Royalty, and Other Operations. It is involved in the business of television, radio, magazine, Internet, conferences, and trade shows primarily for the 45 plus age group.

