Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) PT Lowered to $90.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.05.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $66.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.80 and a 200-day moving average of $69.09. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $60.45 and a 1 year high of $89.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.16 and a beta of -0.21.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.28. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 2,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total value of $185,350.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 2,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total value of $185,350.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $141,277.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 174,162 shares in the company, valued at $11,886,556.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,732 shares of company stock valued at $5,204,038. Company insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 9,244 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 384,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 162,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,005,000 after purchasing an additional 92,600 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,352,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 421,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,474,000 after purchasing an additional 43,223 shares during the period. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

