Ying Christina Liu Sells 3,597 Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 3,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $115,607.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 131,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,239,940.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ying Christina Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 21st, Ying Christina Liu sold 406 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total transaction of $13,511.68.

Confluent Stock Performance

Confluent stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.38. 2,646,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,026,146. Confluent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.05. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Confluent

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $189.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.18 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 69.87% and a negative return on equity of 54.53%. On average, analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Confluent during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 49.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CFLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Confluent from $27.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Confluent in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Confluent in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Confluent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.58.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

